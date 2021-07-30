Recap: Cerner Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.98% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $1,457,000,000 rose by 9.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Guidance

Cerner sees Q3 sales growth of 6% on year over year basis and adjusted EPS growth of 12-15% year over year.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6vpxexhw

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $84.20

52-week low: $66.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.47%

Company Profile

Cerner is a leading supplier of healthcare information technology solutions and tech-enabled services. The company is a long-standing market leader in the electronic health record (EHR) space, and along with rival Epic Systems corners a majority of the market for acute care EHR within health systems. The company is guided by the mission of the founding partners to provide seamless medical records across all healthcare providers to improve outcomes. Beyond medical records, the company offers a wide range of technology that supports the clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare facilities.