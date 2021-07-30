 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cabot Oil & Gas: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 420.00% year over year to $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $324,667,000 declined by 2.31% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $447,140,000.

Outlook

Cabot reaffirmed standalone guidance for 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cabotog.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.34

52-week low: $15.28

Price action over last quarter: down 3.42%

Company Description

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia. At year-end 2020, Cabot's proved reserves were 13.7 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 2,344 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. All of Cabot's production is Marcellus dry natural gas.

 

Related Articles (COG)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Understanding Cabot Oil & Gas's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Outlook For Cabot Oil & Gas
Where Cabot Oil & Gas Stands With Analysts
Analyzing Cabot Oil & Gas's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Cabot Oil & Gas's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com