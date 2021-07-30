Cabot Oil & Gas: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 420.00% year over year to $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.31.
Revenue of $324,667,000 declined by 2.31% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $447,140,000.
Outlook
Cabot reaffirmed standalone guidance for 2021.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 30, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.cabotog.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $21.34
52-week low: $15.28
Price action over last quarter: down 3.42%
Company Description
Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia. At year-end 2020, Cabot's proved reserves were 13.7 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 2,344 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. All of Cabot's production is Marcellus dry natural gas.
