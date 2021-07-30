Cabot Oil & Gas: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 420.00% year over year to $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $324,667,000 declined by 2.31% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $447,140,000.

Outlook

Cabot reaffirmed standalone guidance for 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cabotog.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.34

52-week low: $15.28

Price action over last quarter: down 3.42%

Company Description

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia. At year-end 2020, Cabot's proved reserves were 13.7 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 2,344 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. All of Cabot's production is Marcellus dry natural gas.