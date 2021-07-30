Recap: AbbVie Q2 Earnings

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.91% over the past year to $3.11, which beat the estimate of $3.09.

Revenue of $13,959,000,000 higher by 33.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,630,000,000.

Outlook

AbbVie raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $12.37-$12.57 to $12.52-$12.62.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssrkovwp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $119.13

Company's 52-week low was at $79.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.33%

Company Overview

AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.