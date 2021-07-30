 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Edwards Lifesciences Beats Q2 Earnings On Demand Recovery, Boosts FY2021 Guidance; Analysts Raise Price Target

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
Edwards Lifesciences Beats Q2 Earnings On Demand Recovery, Boosts FY2021 Guidance; Analysts Raise Price Target
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW), a cardio device company, reported Q2 earnings of $489.5 million, or $0.64, ahead of the consensus of $0.55.
  • "Vaccine adoption in key regions has contributed to an increased number of patients seeking and, most importantly, receiving treatment," CEO Michael A. Mussallem said. "This quarter, we were pleased that more than 30,000 patients were treated globally with Sapien valves."
  • Sales rebounded and grew 49% to $1.4 billion; underlying sales grew 44%, surpassing the estimate of $1.28 billion.
  • The adjusted gross profit margin was 75.9%, compared to 74.4% a year ago when the Company experienced lower sales and substantial costs responding to COVID. 
  • Q2 Free cash flow was $457 million.
  • FY21 Outlook: Edwards Lifesciences raised its adjusted EPS guidance to the high end of the previous $2.07 to $2.27 range. In addition, it boosted its annual sales guidance to $5.2–5.4 billion from $4.9–5.3 billion earlier.
  • For Q3, the Company projects sales to $1.29 - $1.37 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.50 - $0.56.
  • Analyst reactions: Wells Fargo maintained EW stock with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $93 to $115.
  • SVB Leerink also raised the price target from $125 to $130, with an Outperform rating unchanged.
  • Price Action: EW shares closed at $111.62 on Thursday.
  • Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for EW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EW)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
Understanding Edwards Lifesciences's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BCRaymond JamesMaintains124.0
WWells FargoMaintains285.0
BAWells FargoMaintains254.0
TXRHWells FargoMaintains106.0
SUWells FargoMaintains26.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com