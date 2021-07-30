Exxon Mobil: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 257.14% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.97.
Revenue of $67,742,000,000 rose by 107.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,020,000,000.
Outlook
Exxon Mobil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 30, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1476839&tp_key=380e764e30
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $64.92
52-week low: $31.11
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.99%
Company Profile
ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.
