Exxon Mobil: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 257.14% year over year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $67,742,000,000 rose by 107.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,020,000,000.

Outlook

Exxon Mobil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1476839&tp_key=380e764e30

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.92

52-week low: $31.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.99%

Company Profile

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.