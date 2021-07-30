Recap: Dana Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 185.51% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $2,205,000,000 higher by 104.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000,000.

Outlook

Dana said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $2.10-$2.60 and sales of $8.5 billion-$9 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.44

Company's 52-week low was at $11.00

Price action over last quarter: down 10.05%

Company Profile

Dana Inc is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. The company produces for original-equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.