Hill-Rom Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.23% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $717,700,000 decreased by 6.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $708,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Hillrom sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.44-$1.48 and FY21 adjusted EPS of $6.08-$6.10.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hill-rom.com%2F&eventid=3193012&sessionid=1&key=CFFAE3295286D29AAC45DC2182725B6F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $142.47

52-week low: $80.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.33%

Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is a global provider of hospital equipment and medical supplies, including hospital beds for high- and low-acuity settings. Hill-Rom reports financial data across three operating segments: patient support systems (50% of fiscal 2018 sales), front-line care (34%), and surgical solutions (16%). The firm has significant operations internationally, with roughly 30% of revenue derived from international sources and the remaining 70% from its U.S. business.

 

