Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $234,000 decreased by 97.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/897/42157

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.65

Company's 52-week low was at $1.03

Price action over last quarter: down 21.83%

Company Description

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Some of its drugs candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.