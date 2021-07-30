KVH Industries Beats On Q2 Earnings, Posts Positive EBITDA Margin, Reiterates FY21 Guidance
- KVH Industries Inc (NASDAQ: KVHI) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to $43.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $41.3 million
- Product revenues rose 23.8% Y/Y to $17.3 million due to higher inertial navigation and mobile connectivity product sales.
- Service revenues increased 13.6% Y/Y to $26.1 million due to higher mobile connectivity service sales, partially offset by a decline in inertial navigation service sales.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.05) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.11). It posted a positive EBITDA margin of 3.5%.
- KVH ended Q2 with $34.4 million in cash and equivalents.
- KVH achieved record mini-VSAT Broadband shipments for the third consecutive quarter, primarily driven by new AgilePlans subscriptions.
- Airtime revenue, a function of prior shipments, grew at double-digit rates Y/Y. The gross margin remained stable as it added network capacity to its expanding mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network.
- The TracPhone V30, an ultra-compact VSAT antenna, made up 26% of the total mini-VSAT Broadband shipments.
- In the inertial navigation segment, product sales increased by over 27%, and it made substantial progress in integrating the photonic integrated chip (PIC) across its product portfolio.
- Outlook: KVH maintained that FY21 revenues would increase by mid to high single digits Y/Y revenue against the analyst consensus of $174.1 million.
- Price action: KVHI shares traded higher by 0.60% to $11.80 on the last check Friday.
