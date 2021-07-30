Balchem: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 9.41% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.88.
Revenue of $202,365,000 higher by 16.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $185,440,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Balchem hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://balchem.com/our-company/investor-relations/events-presentations/
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $134.80
52-week low: $92.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.90%
Company Profile
Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and oil and gas. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.
