Balchem: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.41% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $202,365,000 higher by 16.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $185,440,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Balchem hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://balchem.com/our-company/investor-relations/events-presentations/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $134.80

52-week low: $92.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.90%

Company Profile

Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and oil and gas. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.

 

