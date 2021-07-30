Chunghwa Telecom Reports Mixed Q2 Segment Results, Aided By Mobile And Broadband, Expands Margins
- Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE: CHT) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3.8% year-on-year to NT$49.60 billion. The Basic EPS was NT$1.15.
- Mobile communications revenue increased by 3.2% Y/Y to NT$21.77 billion due to increased handset sales revenue and mobile service revenue.
- Internet revenue increased 4.8% Y/Y to NT$7.79 billion.
- Domestic fixed communications revenue declined by 0.5% Y/Y to NT$15.61 billion, mainly due to lower local and DLD service revenue primarily driven by the increased mobile and VoIP substitution, offset by the increase of broadband access revenue.
- International fixed communications revenue decreased by 0.4% Y/Y to NT$2.17 billion.
- FTTx subscribers reached 3.65 million as of Jun. 30. HiNet broadband subscribers remained flat Y/Y at 3.60 million.
- Chunghwa Telecom's mobile subscribers rose 3.7% Y/Y to 11.49 million. It had 9.79 million fixed-line subscribers.
- The operating margin expanded 40 bps to 22.6%. The EBITDA margin expanded 137 bps to 41.89%.
- It generated NT$17.9 billion in operating cash flow. The company held NT$32.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
- The accumulated number of 5G sign-ups exceeded 1 million at the end of the quarter, ahead of schedule, and the company expects to reach 2 million sign-ups by the end of this year.
- It accelerated 5G deployment and accumulated over 8,000 base stations by quarter-end, expecting to approach 12,000 base stations by the end of this year.
- Price action: CHT shares closed higher by 0.60% at $41.67 on Thursday.
