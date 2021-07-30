7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $18.36 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.5% to close at $139.48 on Thursday.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company's stock dropped following weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users and bearish revenue forecast for the third quarter. Pinterest shares dipped 19% to $58.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $12.58 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.3% to $212.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAT) to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $12.58 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.3% to $212.00 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Amazon shares fell 7.4% to $3,331.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

