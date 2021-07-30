 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $18.36 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.5% to close at $139.48 on Thursday.
  • Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company’s stock dropped following weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users and bearish revenue forecast for the third quarter. Pinterest shares dipped 19% to $58.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $12.58 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.3% to $212.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Amazon shares fell 7.4% to $3,331.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to have earned $0.97 per share on revenue of $65.02 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.1% to $58.99 in after-hours trading.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) posted upbeat results for its second quarter and also raised its FY21 core adjusted EBITDA guidance. T-Mobile shares, however, dropped 2.5% to $141.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares gained 0.3% to $102.85 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CAT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Robinhood Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest But Not For The Right Reasons; AMD, Amazon, Tilray Other Top Trends
Which Tech Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations — And Which Are Not?
Investing In Coinbase, Robinhood Early: Is Nas The Best Rapper Turned Investor?
5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy In Last Year's 'COVID Crash'
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com