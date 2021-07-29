Why CRISPR Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings per share results of $9.44, up from $(1.30) year-over-year.

'We expect to report clinical data from our immuno-oncology programs later this year and to file multiple INDs for our regenerative medicine and in vivo programs in the next 18 to 24 months,' said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It is engaged in the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics.

CRISPR's stock was trading about 5.5% higher after hours at $125.50 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $220.20 and a 52-week low of $76.71.