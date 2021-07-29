Why Amazon's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 2021 net sales guidance below estimates.

Amazon reported quarterly sales results of $113.08 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $115.07 billion. The company also issued third-quarter sales guidance in the range of $106 billion and $112 billion which is below the $118.62 billion estimate.

Amazon's stock was trading about 7% lower afterhours at $3,347 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,871.