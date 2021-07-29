Why DexCom's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

DexCom reported quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $0.45 and sales results of $595.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $551.27 million.

The company also issued full-year sales guidance in the range of $2.35 billion and $2.4 billion which is above the $2.34 billion estimate.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally.

DexCom's stock was trading about 3.5% higher afterhours at $472.13 per share on Thursday. The stock set a new 52-week high of $472.13 and has a 52-week low of $305.63.