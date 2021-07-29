Recap: Kinsale Capital Gr Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 52.38% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $153,010,000 up by 29.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $138,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $252.69

52-week low: $153.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.68%

Company Overview

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.