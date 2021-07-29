Recap: World Fuel Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 200.00% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $7,086,000,000 rose by 124.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

World Fuel Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wt42ovd3

Price Action

52-week high: $37.68

52-week low: $18.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.53%

Company Description

World Fuel Services Corp is a global fuel logistics, transaction management, and payment-processing company that provides management solutions to companies in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. Through its three segments, the company offers fuel, lubricants, and crude oil to a diverse customer base. To aid customers with price-management, the company may enter into derivative contracts to mitigate the risk of market price fluctuations. World Fuel Services also offers fuel management, procurement of fuel, card payment solutions, and a host of other services in each of its segments. Through a global supplier network of third-party suppliers, the company is able to harvest a significant portion of its revenue from participants in the aviation industry.