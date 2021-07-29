Arthur J. Gallagher: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) moved higher by 1.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.47% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $1,934,000,000 up by 22.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Arthur J. Gallagher hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Arthur J. Gallagher hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.ajg.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Arthur-J-Gallagher--Co-Q2-2021-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $154.03

52-week low: $100.32

Price action over last quarter: down 3.75%

Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co provides insurance brokerage and consulting services to middle-market entities around the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its brokerage segment, where it negotiates and places its customers with insurance companies that provide, among other types, property/casualty and health insurance. The company's primary source of revenue in the brokerage segment is commissioning from the insurance companies. The company also generates significant revenue in its corporate segment, which includes clean energy investment and other investment income. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue coming primarily from Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.