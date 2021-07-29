 Skip to main content

Recap: DexCom Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) rose 3.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.80% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $595,100,000 rose by 31.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $551,270,000.

Looking Ahead

DexCom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,350,000,000 and $2,400,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uawkk73o

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $463.22

Company's 52-week low was at $305.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.54%

Company Profile

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetics. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to include the disposable sensor and the durable receiver.

 

