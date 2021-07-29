 Skip to main content

Edison: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Shares of Edison (NYSE:EIX) moved higher by 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.00% year over year to $0.94, which missed the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $3,315,000,000 higher by 10.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Edison hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.edison.com/home/investors.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.68

Company's 52-week low was at $48.47

Price action over last quarter: down 2.02%

Company Overview

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that supplies power to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

 

