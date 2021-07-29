Cryolife: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) rose 2.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 700.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $76,148,000 higher by 41.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $70,970,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n236vtq7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.34

Company's 52-week low was at $16.13

Price action over last quarter: down 6.07%

Company Description

Cryolife Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. The company has two reportable segments namely Medical devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue, On-X products, JOTEC products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Medical Devices segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.