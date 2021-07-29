Recap: Atlassian Corporation Q4 Earnings

Shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) moved higher by 7.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.00% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $559,539,000 rose by 29.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $524,090,000.

Guidance

Atlassian Corporation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Atlassian Corporation hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atlassian.com%2F&eventid=3191105&sessionid=1&key=1D34C643B9B1521292C8DEC52A03A4CC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $275.67

52-week low: $160.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.65%

Company Overview

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.