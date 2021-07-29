Recap: Pinterest Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) fell 19.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 457.14% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $613,210,000 higher by 125.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $561,880,000.

Guidance

Pinterest hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pinterest hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pinterestinc.com%2F&eventid=3196485&sessionid=1&key=12F817A2E5AB78093D9342D06916FEE2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $89.90

Company's 52-week low was at $23.88

Price action over last quarter: down 6.53%

Company Overview

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.