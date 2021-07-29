Recap: Limelight Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 300.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $48,348,000 declined by 17.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $52,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Limelight Networks Sees FY21 EPS $(0.15)-$(0.05) vs $(0.10) Est., Sales $220M-$230M vs $221.06M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/llnw/mediaframe/45691/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $7.04

Company's 52-week low was at $2.42

Price action over last quarter: down 14.38%

Company Description

Limelight Networks Inc provides a content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks. Its solution includes Realtime Streaming, IoT and Edge Compute, File Distribution, Web Content Delivery, Live Video, and others. Its product portfolio includes content and video delivery, edge cloud, cloud security, origin storage, and others. Geographically, the company operates in three geographic areas namely the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific.