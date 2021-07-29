 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Overview: IBM
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, IBM (NYSE:IBM) earned $1.83 billion, a 18.41% increase from the preceding quarter. IBM also posted a total of $18.75 billion in sales, a 5.72% increase since Q1. In Q1, IBM earned $1.55 billion, and total sales reached $17.73 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in IBM's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, IBM posted an ROCE of 0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In IBM's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

IBM reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.33/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.29/share.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

August Outlook: Month's Highlights Include Key Earnings Reports, Fed's Jackson Hole Trip
Data Breaches Cost Companies $4.24M Per Incident On Average: Report
IBM And University Of Tokyo Debut Japan's Most Powerful Quantum Computer
Analyzing IBM's Unusual Options Activity
Is Arqit's Quantum Encryption The Future Of Cybersecurity?
IBM Beats The Wall Street Forecasts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings