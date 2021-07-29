 Skip to main content

Murata Manufacturing Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Growth Aided By Automotive And Smartphone Demand
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Murata Manufacturing Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Growth Aided By Automotive And Smartphone Demand
  • Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (OTC: MRAAYreported first-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 34.5% year-on-year to ¥439.6 billion.
  • An increase in capacitors for automotive electronics and smartphones and SAW filters, inductors, and RF modules for smartphones drove the numbers.
  • The operating margin expanded 820 bps to 23.9%.
  • The net income rose 95.1% Y/Y to ¥77.2 billion.
  • Murata generated ¥58.1 billion in operating cash flow and held ¥373.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: The company sees FY21 net sales of ¥1.73 billion.
  • Price action: MRAAY shares traded higher by 6.39% at $21.8 on the last check Thursday.

