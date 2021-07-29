Small Cap Stock Silicom Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Robust Q3 Outlook
- Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $30.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $29 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beat the analyst consensus of $0.34.
- The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 180 bps to 35.8%, and the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 336 bps to 11.8%.
- Silicom held $45.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- The strong growth in revenues and profits demonstrates the importance of its performance-boosting smart platforms and smart cards for the market's strategic shift to the cloud and adoption of open/disaggregated fixed and mobile network infrastructures, CEO Shaike Orbach stated.
- Outlook: Silicom sees Q3 revenue of $32 million- $33 million above the analyst consensus of $31.2 million.
- Price action: SILC shares traded higher by 3.05% at $44.71 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
