 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MACOM Stock Gains On Q3 Margin Expansion, Better Than Expected Q4 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
MACOM Stock Gains On Q3 Margin Expansion, Better Than Expected Q4 Outlook
  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSIreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to $152.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $152.1 million.
  • The adjusted gross margin expanded 480 bps to 60.3%, while the adjusted operating margin expanded 730 bps to 28.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat the analyst consensus of $0.53.
  • MACOM generated $44.9 million in operating cash flow and held $308.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The Q3 results demonstrate MACOM's potential, CEO Stephen G. Daly stated. It remains focused on engineering excellence and execution.
  • Outlook: MACOM sees Q4 revenue of $153 million - $157 million compared to the analyst consensus of $155.1 million.
  • It sees an adjusted EPS of $0.56- $0.60 versus the analyst consensus of $0.54.
  • Price action: MTSI shares traded higher by 1.99% at $61.12 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTSI)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com