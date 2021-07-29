MACOM Stock Gains On Q3 Margin Expansion, Better Than Expected Q4 Outlook
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to $152.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $152.1 million.
- The adjusted gross margin expanded 480 bps to 60.3%, while the adjusted operating margin expanded 730 bps to 28.7%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat the analyst consensus of $0.53.
- MACOM generated $44.9 million in operating cash flow and held $308.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- The Q3 results demonstrate MACOM's potential, CEO Stephen G. Daly stated. It remains focused on engineering excellence and execution.
- Outlook: MACOM sees Q4 revenue of $153 million - $157 million compared to the analyst consensus of $155.1 million.
- It sees an adjusted EPS of $0.56- $0.60 versus the analyst consensus of $0.54.
- Price action: MTSI shares traded higher by 1.99% at $61.12 on the last check Thursday.
