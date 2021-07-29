 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allegro Microsystems Beats On Q1 Earnings, Posts Robust Segment Results, Issues Strong Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
Allegro Microsystems Beats On Q1 Earnings, Posts Robust Segment Results, Issues Strong Q2 Guidance
  • Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGMreported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 64% year-on-year to $188.1 million, beating the analyst consensus of $177.6 million.
  • Net sales from Automotive rose 74.8% Y/Y to $133.5 million, Industrial climbed 48.5% to $30.3 million, and other net sales increased 33.4% to $24.3 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 bps to 52.2%. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 970 bps to 22.3%.
  • The non-GAAP EBITDA margin expanded 580 bps to 28.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat the analyst consensus of $0.16.
  • The company held $229.6 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $38.5 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.
  • Automotive and Industrial businesses reached record revenue levels demonstrating strength across their increasingly diversified business, CEO Ravi Vig stated. 
  • The company said it achieved record revenue for Magnetic Sensors and Power ICs, reflecting increased content in its target applications.
  • Outlook: Allegro sees Q2 net sales of $185 million - $191 million, above the analyst consensus of $179.3 million.
  • The adjusted EPS guidance of $0.18 beat the analyst consensus of $0.16.
  • Price action: ALGM shares traded higher by 7.56% at $27.19 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGM)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com