Bel Fuse's Earnings Outlook

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Bel Fuse will report a loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $123.25 million. In the same quarter last year, Bel Fuse reported EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $121.17 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 108.7% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.71% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.14 0.11 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.23 0.20 0.62 0.46 Revenue Estimate 108.00 M 114.90 M 124.50 M 108.25 M Revenue Actual 110.64 M 116.13 M 124.49 M 121.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse were trading at $11.32 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bel Fuse is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.