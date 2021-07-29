Ares Commercial Real Earnings Preview

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Ares Commercial Real's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Ares Commercial Real's EPS to be near $0.35 on sales of $20.00 million. In the same quarter last year, Ares Commercial Real reported earnings per share of $0.32 on revenue of $17.98 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 9.37%. Sales would be have grown 11.22% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.35 0.24 0.25 EPS Actual 0.40 0.41 0.31 0.32 Revenue Estimate 18.11 M 17.76 M 17.15 M 16.92 M Revenue Actual 21.22 M 21.20 M 22.37 M 17.98 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real were trading at $15.31 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ares Commercial Real is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.