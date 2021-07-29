Earnings Outlook For Cerner

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Cerner EPS is expected to be around $0.76, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.44 billion. In the same quarter last year, Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.63 on sales of $1.33 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 20.63%. Revenue would be up 8.27% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.78 0.71 0.61 EPS Actual 0.76 0.78 0.72 0.63 Revenue Estimate 1.40 B 1.39 B 1.37 B 1.36 B Revenue Actual 1.39 B 1.40 B 1.37 B 1.33 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cerner are up 13.61%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cerner is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.