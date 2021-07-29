Earnings Outlook For Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Cabot Oil & Gas EPS will likely be near $0.31 while revenue will be around $447.14 million, according to analysts. Cabot Oil & Gas earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.05 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $332.35 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 520.0%. Revenue would be up 34.54% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.21 0.07 0.02 EPS Actual 0.38 0.26 0.09 0.05 Revenue Estimate 471.50 M 417.46 M 349.12 M 304.04 M Revenue Actual 459.68 M 456.78 M 291.04 M 332.35 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas have declined 15.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cabot Oil & Gas is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.