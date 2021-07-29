Earnings Outlook For Charter Communications

On Friday, July 30, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Charter Communications's EPS to be near $4.78 on sales of $12.61 billion. Charter Communications reported a per-share profit of $3.63 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $11.70 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 31.68% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.81% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 4.26 4.89 3.03 2.44 EPS Actual 4.11 6.05 3.90 3.63 Revenue Estimate 12.50 B 12.57 B 12.07 B 11.60 B Revenue Actual 12.52 B 12.62 B 12.04 B 11.70 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications were trading at $722.26 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Charter Communications is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.