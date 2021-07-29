Preview: Hill-Rom Holdings's Earnings

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's look at Hill-Rom Holdings's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Hill-Rom Holdings will report earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.95 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $767.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 31.28% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 7.71% on a year-over-year basis. Hill-Rom Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.05 1.07 1.46 EPS Actual 1.73 1.53 1.17 1.95 Revenue Estimate 732.20 M 654.41 M 696.36 M 749.39 M Revenue Actual 762.00 M 741.10 M 705.30 M 767.50 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings were trading at $132.64 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hill-Rom Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.