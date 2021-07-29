Earnings Preview For Johnson Controls Intl

On Friday, July 30, Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Johnson Controls Intl's EPS to be near $0.83 on sales of $6.24 billion. Johnson Controls Intl earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.67 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $5.34 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 23.88% increase for the company. Sales would be up 16.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.40 0.73 0.48 EPS Actual 0.52 0.43 0.76 0.67 Revenue Estimate 5.60 B 5.27 B 5.67 B 5.13 B Revenue Actual 5.59 B 5.34 B 5.95 B 5.34 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Johnson Controls Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.