Earnings Outlook For MoneyGram Int

MoneyGram Int (NASDAQ:MGI) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MoneyGram Int reporting earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $321.00 million. In the same quarter last year, MoneyGram Int posted EPS of $0.01 on sales of $279.80 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 14.72% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.08 0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.06 0.12 0.16 0.01 Revenue Estimate 300.35 M 326.62 M 307.74 M 255.77 M Revenue Actual 310.10 M 323.30 M 323.00 M 279.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 236.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MoneyGram Int is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.