AbbVie's Earnings Outlook

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

AbbVie EPS is expected to be around $3.09, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $13.63 billion. In the same quarter last year, AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.34 on revenue of $10.43 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 32.05%. Sales would be up 30.74% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 2.83 2.85 2.76 2.19 EPS Actual 2.95 2.92 2.83 2.34 Revenue Estimate 12.76 B 13.70 B 12.72 B 10.08 B Revenue Actual 13.01 B 13.86 B 12.90 B 10.43 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie were trading at $118.55 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AbbVie is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.