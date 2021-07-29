Chevron Earnings Preview

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Chevron earnings of $1.5 per share. Revenue will likely be around $34.32 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Chevron reported a loss per share of $1.59 on revenue of $13.49 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 194.34% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 154.34% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.07 -0.27 -0.92 EPS Actual 0.9 -0.01 0.11 -1.59 Revenue Estimate 30.37 B 26.20 B 25.91 B 22.10 B Revenue Actual 32.03 B 25.25 B 24.45 B 13.49 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chevron is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.