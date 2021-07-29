Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 82.81% year over year to ($0.33), which beat the estimate of ($1.21).
Revenue of $96,576,000 up by 25.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $82,950,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's Ocaliva net sales expected to be between $325,000,000 and $340,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzy83jid
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $55.59
Company's 52-week low was at $13.88
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%
Company Description
Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.
