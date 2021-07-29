 Skip to main content

Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 82.81% year over year to ($0.33), which beat the estimate of ($1.21).

Revenue of $96,576,000 up by 25.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $82,950,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's Ocaliva net sales expected to be between $325,000,000 and $340,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzy83jid

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.59

Company's 52-week low was at $13.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Description

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.

 

