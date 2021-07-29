Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q2 Earnings

Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.21% year over year to ($0.69), which missed the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $43,966,000 decreased by 51.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $54,150,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Altisource Portfolio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6v9y8gmr

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.97

52-week low: $5.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.14%

Company Overview

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.