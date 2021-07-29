CBRE Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 288.57% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $6,459,000,000 higher by 20.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F&eventid=3193477&sessionid=1&key=F0A6AD6905B44E74EB87FA5F6C332081®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $91.74

Company's 52-week low was at $41.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.81%

Company Description

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. Additionally, CBRE's investment management arm manages over $100 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.