Recap: Visteon Q2 Earnings

Shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.78% over the past year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $610,000,000 up by 64.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $633,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Visteon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Visteon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3okz2thn

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $147.55

Company's 52-week low was at $64.22

Price action over last quarter: down 8.04%

Company Description

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions and Smartcore.