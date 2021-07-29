 Skip to main content

Recap: Westinghouse Air Brake Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.84% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $2,012,000,000 rose by 15.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Outlook

Wabtec raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.05-$4.30 to $4.15-$4.35.

The company also raised FY21 sales guidance from $7.7 billion-$7.9 billion to $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wab/mediaframe/45050/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $86.81

Company's 52-week low was at $55.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.45%

Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.

 

