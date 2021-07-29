Recap: Westinghouse Air Brake Q2 Earnings
Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 21.84% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.96.
Revenue of $2,012,000,000 rose by 15.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.
Outlook
Wabtec raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.05-$4.30 to $4.15-$4.35.
The company also raised FY21 sales guidance from $7.7 billion-$7.9 billion to $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wab/mediaframe/45050/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $86.81
Company's 52-week low was at $55.83
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.45%
Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.
