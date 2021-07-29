Merck & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.38% over the past year to $1.31, which missed the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $11,402,000,000 up by 4.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,540,000,000.

Guidance

Merck Sees FY21 Sales OF $46.4 billion-$47.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.47-$5.57.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=DA621398-A56F-405D-BA51-08005391F729&LangLocaleID=1033&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.80

Company's 52-week low was at $15.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.90%

Company Description

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, close to half of the firm's sales are generated in the United States.