 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.38% over the past year to $1.31, which missed the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $11,402,000,000 up by 4.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,540,000,000.

Guidance

Merck Sees FY21 Sales OF $46.4 billion-$47.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.47-$5.57.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=DA621398-A56F-405D-BA51-08005391F729&LangLocaleID=1033&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.80

Company's 52-week low was at $15.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.90%

Company Description

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, close to half of the firm's sales are generated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
7 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
The IPO Recap – Party Is Everything But Over
Earning Reports Fom Household Names This Week. PART 1
Price Over Earnings Overview: Merck & Co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com