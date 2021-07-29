Southern: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.69% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $5,198,000,000 higher by 12.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,080,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.22 and $1.22.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.93

52-week low: $51.22

Price action over last quarter: down 3.29%

Company Overview

Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of generating capacity, primarily for serving regulated customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Wholly owned unregulated Southern Power Co. owns 12 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.