Recap: Teleflex Q2 Earnings

Shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 73.58% over the past year to $3.35, which beat the estimate of $2.87.

Revenue of $713,473,000 rose by 25.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $685,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Teleflex raised FY21 EPS guidance from $12.65-$12.85 to $12.90-$13.10.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.teleflex.com%2F&eventid=3193808&sessionid=1&key=4A7E2A522BD0EAD5A796D4EAFC7E7824®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $449.38

52-week low: $312.33

Price action over last quarter: down 5.50%

Company Overview

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (26% of 2020 sales), interventional (15%), surgical (13%), anesthesia (12%), interventional urology (13%), original-equipment manufacturing (7%), and all other (14%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.