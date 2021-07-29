Recap: Janus Henderson Q2 Earnings
Shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 73.13% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.96.
Revenue of $738,400,000 higher by 42.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $660,590,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10157508&linkSecurityString=e9730f729c
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $41.13
52-week low: $18.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.09%
Company Description
Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (48% of managed assets), self-directed (20%) and institutional (32%) clients under the Janus Henderson, Perkins and Intech banners. At the end of 2020, fundamental equities (55%), quantitative equities (10%), fixed-income (20%), multi-asset (12%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's estimated USD 387 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 55% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (31%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.
