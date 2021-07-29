Recap: Janus Henderson Q2 Earnings

Shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 73.13% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $738,400,000 higher by 42.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $660,590,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10157508&linkSecurityString=e9730f729c

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.13

52-week low: $18.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.09%

Company Description

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (48% of managed assets), self-directed (20%) and institutional (32%) clients under the Janus Henderson, Perkins and Intech banners. At the end of 2020, fundamental equities (55%), quantitative equities (10%), fixed-income (20%), multi-asset (12%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's estimated USD 387 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 55% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (31%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.