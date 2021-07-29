Recap: KBR Q2 Earnings

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 48.72% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $1,536,000,000 rose by 10.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,800,000,000 and $6,200,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kbr.com%2F&eventid=3192835&sessionid=1&key=F5D58E18CC65DC8A560E79B234A7FE7C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $42.71

52-week low: $21.13

Price action over last quarter: down 1.37%

Company Description

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2020.